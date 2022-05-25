SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $194,604.36 and approximately $548.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,760.53 or 0.99903923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00210207 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00093169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00120027 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00223900 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00036098 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

