SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.17

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.17 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 32.14 ($0.40). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 180,283 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60.

Get SRT Marine Systems alerts:

In other SRT Marine Systems news, insider Simon Richard Tucker purchased 36,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £12,377.70 ($15,575.31). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 127,692 shares of company stock worth $4,250,241.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.