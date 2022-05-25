St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,767 ($22.23) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 43.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($21.39) to GBX 1,600 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($20.26) to GBX 1,680 ($21.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.78 ($20.84).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,231.50 ($15.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.93). The stock has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,350.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,476.69.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.11), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($478,723.54). Also, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($18.42) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,468.55).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

