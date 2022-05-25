Stanley Tang Sells 4,028 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $259,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,853.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.66. 5,136,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,619. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.70.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

