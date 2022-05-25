Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.63

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 76482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

