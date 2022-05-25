Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STRR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Get Star Equity alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Star Equity stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Star Equity as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.