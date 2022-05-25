Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of STRR opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Star Equity as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

