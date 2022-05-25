Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.47. 254,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,792,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.10. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

