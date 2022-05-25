Stealth Market Capitalization Tops $481,762.79 (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Stealth has a market cap of $481,762.79 and $69.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

