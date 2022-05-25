stETH (Lido) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,174.46 or 0.50937401 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00044761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,456.87 or 1.39161823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

