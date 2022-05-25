Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €16.23 ($17.27) and last traded at €16.23 ($17.27). 1,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 338,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.25 ($18.35).

STVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($26.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.89.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

