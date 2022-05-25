Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €16.23 ($17.27) and last traded at €16.23 ($17.27). 1,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 338,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.25 ($18.35).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($26.00).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.41 and a 200-day moving average of €18.89.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.