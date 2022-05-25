StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.