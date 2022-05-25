StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CTG stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

