StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Potbelly (Get Rating)
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Potbelly (PBPB)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.