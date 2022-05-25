StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

