StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SMMT stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $95.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
