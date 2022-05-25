StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SMMT stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $95.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200,150 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

