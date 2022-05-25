StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.77.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
