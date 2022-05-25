StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

