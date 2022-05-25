StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OBCI stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

