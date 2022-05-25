StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OBCI stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.
About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
