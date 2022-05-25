StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.
About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.