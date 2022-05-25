StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

