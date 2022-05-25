StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives $7.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVAUF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.