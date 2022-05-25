STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of STORE Capital worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

STORE Capital stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

