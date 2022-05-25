Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) CEO Andrew Shape Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Shape bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STRNW opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

About Stran & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

