Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 540,499 shares.The stock last traded at $38.81 and had previously closed at $37.25.
A number of analysts have commented on LRN shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.
In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stride (NYSE:LRN)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
