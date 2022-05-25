Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 540,499 shares.The stock last traded at $38.81 and had previously closed at $37.25.

A number of analysts have commented on LRN shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

