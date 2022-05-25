SUKU (SUKU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.29 Million

SUKU (SUKU) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. SUKU has a market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

