Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SUMR opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.89.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
