Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SUMR opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

