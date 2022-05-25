Summit Global Investments Acquires 153 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,063 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 893,717 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 593,329 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,906. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

