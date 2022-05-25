Summit Global Investments Has $14.26 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.07. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.20 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

