Summit Global Investments Has $17.82 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Humana were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Humana by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.38.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $444.69. 463,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.81. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.