Summit Global Investments Has $17.82 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Humana were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Humana by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.38.
NYSE:HUM traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $444.69. 463,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.81. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.
About Humana (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.