Summit Global Investments Has $7.09 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,184 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Members Trust Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. 2,765,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,793. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

