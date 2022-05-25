Summit Global Investments Has $7.68 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fortinet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.32. 1,323,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.67 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.87 and a 200-day moving average of $315.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

