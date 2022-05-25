Summit Global Investments Has $8.48 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Copart were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.41 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

