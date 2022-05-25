Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 141,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $103,260,000. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.41. 9,106,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,218,597. The company has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

