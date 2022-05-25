Summit Global Investments Invests $4.90 Million in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Canaan by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

CAN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 2,843,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,367. The company has a market cap of $598.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 87.20%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Canaan (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.