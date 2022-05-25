Summit Global Investments Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $790,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 25,495,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,127,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,982 shares of company stock worth $916,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

