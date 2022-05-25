Summit Global Investments Sells 19,274 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,274 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.6% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Intuit were worth $24,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.00.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $29.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.45. 5,273,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.84 and a 200 day moving average of $527.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

