Summit Global Investments Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,830 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.94. 2,960,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

