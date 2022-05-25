Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 73,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 755,436 shares.The stock last traded at $8.32 and had previously closed at $8.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $874.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

