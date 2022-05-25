Sumokoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,418.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $17,418.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.45 or 0.00686551 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 51,553,783 coins and its circulating supply is 44,853,783 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.