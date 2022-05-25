Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.68

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$68.68 and traded as low as C$60.74. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$61.56, with a volume of 1,233,366 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.46.

The company has a current ratio of 15,951.83, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The stock has a market cap of C$36.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$66.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

