SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stock Holdings Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 76,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,386,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

