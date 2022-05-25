Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Shares Down 3.7%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 49,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.
About Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Gold (SUPGF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.