Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Shares Down 3.7%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 49,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

About Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

