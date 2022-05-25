SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $746.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $746.53.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $27.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $419.60 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

