Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Switch were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,108,000 after buying an additional 599,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after buying an additional 432,733 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after buying an additional 202,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Switch by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,243,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 837.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 525.13%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

