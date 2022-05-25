Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 45,180 shares of company stock valued at $80,706 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

