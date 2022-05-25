Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.99

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.99 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.36). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 3,395 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of £19.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.96.
About Synectics (LON:SNX)
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.
