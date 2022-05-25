Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,897. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sysco by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 44.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.