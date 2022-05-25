Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SYY traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $79.17. 33,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 204,147 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Sysco by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200,721 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 180,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sysco by 39.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 153,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

