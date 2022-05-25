Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $10.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

