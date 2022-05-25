Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.92

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $704.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $16,494,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 132.2% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,857,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

